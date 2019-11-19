CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Revisiting The Masterpiece of Dru Hill’s Self-Titled Debut Album [Video]

Posted 15 hours ago

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty


Tuesday (November 19) marks 23 years since the world was first introduced to Baltimore’s boy band, Dru Hill.

The quartet dropped their self-titled debut album Dru Hill on this day in 1996. The project boasts cult classic R&B hits such as “In My Bed,” “Tell Me,” “Never Make a Promise” and “5 Steps.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Dru Hill was certified platinum in less than a year after its release. It also served as the launching pad for the group’s sophomore album Enter the Dru and what would eventually become Sisqo’s blossoming solo career.

Revisit the classic album below.

Revisiting The Masterpiece of Dru Hill’s Self-Titled Debut Album [Video]  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

1. Tell Me – Dru Hill

2. In My Bed – Dru Hill

3. Never Make A Promise – Dru Hill

4. 5 Steps – Dru Hill

5. In My Bed (Remix) – Dru Hill

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close