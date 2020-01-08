CLOSE
Rihanna Goes Full Frontal For The Beauty Game

Rihanna continues to dominate the makeup industry by expanding Fenty Beauty with new products on a regular basis. For the holidays, the beauty released her first set of eyeshadow palettes in over a year. Now, she’s giving us mascara to go with our new eyeshadow palette we got for Christmas. Thanks, Rih! Now, you know we stan a functional Queen, so Rihanna’s mascara is not just about the formula, but also about the application. Keep on reading to find out all the details on this new beauty product that goes on sale January 16th, 2019!

1. RIHANNA ANNOUNCES NEW FENTY BEAUTY MASCARA

Fenty Beauty is coming for every aspect of the makeup industry. They launched their first eyeshadow palette in over a year during the holidays and aren’t taking their foot off our necks for January. The brand is now giving us a mascara! Woot!

2. FULL FRONTAL MASCARA

Cheeky with sexual innuendos, the mascara is called Full Frontal Mascara. It’s waterproof and boasts a longwearing formula. It has a dual action brush. Fenty Beauty explained via Instagram that the brush “loads and lifts lashes on the fat side, and defines and curls them on the flat side!” We can’t wait to try.

3. CHECK OUT THE PACKAGING

Fenty Beauty is known for their great packaging and the mascara is no exception. We can’t wait to try this formula that the brand promises will volumize, lengthen and curl!

4. IT LOOKS GREAT ON RIHANNA

Rihanna let’s us get up close and personal with her…and the mascara.

5. SEE IT IN ACTION

Look at how much thicker it makes your lashes!

