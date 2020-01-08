Rihanna Goes Full Frontal For The Beauty Game

View this post on Instagram

Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!! #FULLFRONTALMASCARA with a brush that lifts lashes on the fat side, and defines and curls on the flat side! Get it when it drops ‪on January 16th‬ at ‪fentybeauty.com‬, @sephora, @bootsuk, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP!