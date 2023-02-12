These individuals touched our lives and shifted the culture with their timeless contributions.
Here we pay homage to all of the famous black people who passed away in 2023, may they all rest In peace
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
1. Rapper Trugoy the Dove of the band De La Soul 2/12/2023Source:Getty
INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Rapper Trugoy the Dove of the band De La Soul performs onstage during Weekend 1, Day 2 of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,day,performance group,weekend activities,music festival,day 2,entertainment event,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,de la soul
2. TV Personality & son of Rickey Smiley Brandon Smiley 1/30/2023Source:Radio One Digital
“Standing Ovation” for Brandon Smiley “standing ovation” for brandon smiley
3. American Idol Singer C.J. Harris 1/15/2023Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 14: Contestant C.J. Harris performs at American Idol Live! at The Greek Theatre on August 14, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,adults only,music,theatrical performance,television show,performance,california,city of los angeles,one man only,live event,reality tv,american idol,contestant,the greek theatre – griffith park,c.j. harris – singer
4. NFL Player Charles White 1/11/2023Source:Getty
Portrait of Charles White, running back for U.C.L.A. photography,people,horizontal,portrait,headshot,sport,1970-1979,archival,running back,human interest,charles white – american football player
5. Singer Gordy Hardmon 1/5/2023Source:Getty
CIRCA 1971: (L-R) R and B singers Nicholas Caldwell, Gordy Hardmon, Walter Scott, Marcus Hutson and Wallace “Scotty” Scott of the R and B band “The Whispers” pose for a portrait in circa 1971. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,looking at camera,portrait,singer,1970-1979,black and white,archival,performance group,the whispers – band
6. Dancer Arthur Duncan 1/4/2023Source:Getty
Arthur Duncan (Photo by David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles
7. Gospel Singer Kevin Lemons 1/7/2023
8. Fred White of Earth Wind & Fire 1/1/2023Source:Getty
NETHERLANDS – MARCH 14: AHOY Photo of EARTH WIND & FIRE and Fred WHITE, Drummer Fred White performing on stage (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,music,performance,1970-1979,archival,netherlands,rotterdam,ahoy center rotterdam,earth wind & fire,stage – performance space
9. Lola Chantrelle Mitchell AKA Gangsta Boo 1/1/2023Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 19: Gangsta Boo attends Echoing Soundz and Walter Mosley Firm “Fa La La Holiday Bash” on December 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,blue,california,city of los angeles,sunglasses,mini skirt,top – garment,jacket,fur,skirt,fur jacket,black skirt,blue jacket,gangsta rap,black color,dark blue,coat – garment