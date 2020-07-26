CLOSE
HomeNews

Risked it All: Lou Williams Leaves NBA Bubble For Lapdance Lallygagging At Magic City

Posted July 25, 2020

NBA: MAR 08 Lakers at Clippers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


Lou Williams enjoys strip clubs and their, ahem, fine cuisine like any other person but in the middle of a pandemic, the streaky shooter made an incredible gaffe. It’s since come out that Williams hit Atlanta’s Magic City after leaving for a reported family emergency, which apparently involved jiggling booties and hanging with buzzing rappers.

Williams, currently playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, was the subject of a probe by NBA officials after images of him hanging out with rapper Jack Harlow at the famed adult entertainment establishment surfaced online. ESPN reports that Williams, 33, was granted an excused absence from the Orlando NBA bubble to handle the personal matter but Harlow, blowing up Lou Will’s spot, posted a photo of the guard in one of the NBA masks given to players and residents of the bubble.

Harlow tried to bail Williams out of trouble by saying the image is old but it’s since come out that Williams has admitted to visiting the allegedly empty nightclub and he confirmed that visit via Twitter writing, “Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol. #Maskon #inandout.”

Coach Doc Rivers of the Clippers briefly addressed Williams’ boneheaded move and some internal discussions will certainly be had once the smoke blows over.

“I can’t share much with his journey. I wasn’t on that journey with him,” Rivers said ahead of scrimmage this evening (July 25). “But he’s back here, I can tell you that much. You know, obviously, those [pictures] got out, and that’s something that we obviously didn’t enjoy seeing or like.”

On Twitter, Lou Williams is getting all the slander one can expect after making such a spectacular error in judgment as the NBA season is set to be back on in just five days. We get it, Magic City has some exceptional, um, eats.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Risked it All: Lou Williams Leaves NBA Bubble For Lapdance Lallygagging At Magic City  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 6 days ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close