Rock On! Lenny Kravitz Stays Posting Thirst Traps On The ‘Gram

Lenny Kravitz is the truly the gift that keeps on giving.

The 54-year-old iconic rock star is the epitome of aging like fine wine, giving these youngins’ a run for their money. Case in point: Earlier this year, Lenny blessed us with his serious 8-pack abs and a lesson on gratitude.

“Good morning. I thank God for another day of life,” he wrote on Instagram.

Adding, “Each day is a new birth. An opportunity to grow, learn, and love. What will you do today?”

Sir, we will take you and this uplifting mantra!

Thankfully, this is just par for the course when it comes to Lenny enticing his 2.8 million followers. He stays posting up thirst traps, and we stay staring at them.

Just take a look at all this perfection!

