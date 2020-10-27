CLOSE
HomeNews

Rona Ronis: 15 OnlyFans Accounts To Help Out In These Crazy Coronavirus Times, Part 2

Posted October 27, 2020

Mixed race man looking at smart phone at home during lockdown

Source: Alistair Berg / Getty

With the novel coronavirus still ravaging much of the nation, fresh content has become king and especially so on services such as OnlyFans. As we’ve shared before in our first Rona Ronis post, we’re back again with a second wave, no pun intended, of 15 OnlyFans accounts to help ut in these crazy coronavirus times.

With big names joining the OnlyFans ranks such as the eternally stunning Amber Rose and the extremely on fire Cardi B, some lesser-known figures are banking big bucks on the pay-for-play service.

We provided a mix this time of “blue movie” veterans, top-heavy babes, and a couple of buff dudes to go along with the usual curvy fare found on the service.

If we’ve missed some of your favorites or think someone should be on our radar, let us know because we believe we’ll be locked down for a while at this point and could use the helping, ahem, hand.

Photo: Getty

Rona Ronis: 15 OnlyFans Accounts To Help Out In These Crazy Coronavirus Times, Part 2  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Amber Rose – https://onlyfans.com/amberrose

The original MUVA is back for her crown and her OnlyFans is reportedly popping.

2. Cardi B- https://onlyfans.com/iamcardib

3. King Nasir – https://onlyfans.com/realkingnasir

View this post on Instagram

Who’s that Pokémon?

A post shared by King Nasir (@kingnasirxx) on

4. B.O.L.O. The Entertainer – https://onlyfans.com/bolotheentertainer

5. Shaniq Bizzara – https://onlyfans.com/shaniq

6. MaseratiXXX – https://onlyfans.com/clubmaseratixxx

7. Brija Monet – https://onlyfans.com/brijamonet

8. Mizz Issy AKA Dominican Poison – https://onlyfans.com/mizzissy

9. Aryana Adin – https://onlyfans.com/aryana

10. The Real Cat Eyes – https://onlyfans.com/therealcateyes

View this post on Instagram

MOM first...BADDIE directly after 😝 1 or 2?

A post shared by Shadée Monique (@therealcateyes) on

11. Riv Jones – https://onlyfans.com/sashajadexox

12. Roza Vasilishina – https://onlyfans.com/rozavasilishina

13. Cherokeedass – https://onlyfans.com/cherokeedass

14. Muva Phoenix – https://onlyfans.com/muvaphoenixxx

15. Moriah Mills – https://onlyfans.com/moriahmillss

Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 3 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 5 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close