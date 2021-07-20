Salty Mouth Breathers Piers Morgan & Megyn Kelly Tight Over Being Blocked By Naomi Osaka

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly are largely big wastes of human space but they’ve got large media platforms that allow them to spit recklessly towards people who would wipe the floor with them. The salty mouth breathers and television “personalities” took umbrage with being blocked by Naomi Osaka after they took time out of their hateful days to attack her professional choices.

Kelly, the “Blackface” expert, made a loser’s move by going after Osaka for appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit cover issue. The tennis star replied with grace and then promptly blocked the podcast host.

“Seeing as you’re a journalist I would’ve assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines, if you did that you would’ve found out I shot all of my covers last year. Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan,” Osaka wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Kelly responded with, “Poor @naomiosaka blocked me while taking a shot at me (guess she’s only tough on the courts),” Kelly shared, along with a screenshot of being blocked by Osaka. “She is apparently arguing that she shot her many covers b/4 publicly claiming she was too socially anxious to deal w/press. Truth is she just doesn’t like Qs she can’t control. Admit it.”

Morgan has levied attacks against Osaka as well via a column he wrote in June for the Daily Mail (that we will never link to) in where he threw insults towards Osaka for withdrawing from the French Open due to mental health concerns. That lack of compassion continued on Twitter.

“Yep, and she just blocked me too. The only media Ms Osaka wants to tolerate are sycophantic magazine editors telling her how perfect she is,” Morgan wrote.

Way to go, Piers and Megyn, you spineless scoundrels. Good job in attacking a woman of color who is trying desperately to save herself from the stresses of the likes of the media who live to pick her life apart instead of having some understanding.

—

Photo: Getty

Salty Mouth Breathers Piers Morgan & Megyn Kelly Tight Over Being Blocked By Naomi Osaka was originally published on hiphopwired.com