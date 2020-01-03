Same Ol’ Trauma?: ‘Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace’ Trailer Has Twitter Debating Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry has a new film called Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace dropping on Netflix and today (Jan. 3) its trailer was revealed. This sparked Black Twitter to react by pointing out, repeatedly, that the famed director definitely has certain cinematic cues and crutches when it comes to his plots.

That would mainly be that Perry has a lot of films that feature a scorned Black woman going through all the trauma and a villainous Black man who did her wrong, usually with a horrible haircut.

And, well, the template kind of fits here. Per Netflix, Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace synopsis:

Disheartened since her ex-husband’s affair, Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) feels restored by a new romance. But when secrets erode her short-lived joy, Grace’s vulnerable side turns violent. An electrifying thriller co-starring Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson and writer/director Tyler Perry.

From the trailer we gather that Mehcad Brooks plays a young scammer that sweeps the older Grace off her feet, marries her, then proceeds to make her life a living hell. But not before pilfering all her bank accounts and sending her to jail for a murder.

Tyler Perry’s audience will surely eat this up, and they’ll be sure to hook up a Netflix subscription to do so if they don’t have one already. And keep this in mind, if Tyler Perry’s tried and true formula didn’t work, would have still be making these movies?

As for Black Twitter, they’ve been pointing out the Tyler Perry go to themes since the trailer dropped (watch it below). Peep some of the more hilarious reactions in the gallery.

Is Tyler Perry obsessed with the trauma of Black women? Let us know what you think in the comments. Tyler Perry’s A FALL FROM GRACE arrives on Netflix January 17.

