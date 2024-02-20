Satire Site Fools MAGA Nuts By Saying Kid Rock & Jason Aldean Dropped New York Stop From Tour

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Rock, the former struggle rapper turned struggle rocker, has shown and proven to have deep ties to MAGA and all things Donald Trump, and now Jason Aldean is roped into the nonsense. The pair, in a show of faux solidarity with Trump, were thought to be skipping New York during a make-believe joint tour because of a satire news site but some MAGA nutballs took the bait.

Kid Rock, 53, fresh off sneaking in Bud Lights when he thinks the cameras aren’t looking, and Jason Aldean both saw their names trending due in part to an article from political news satire site, The Dunning-Kruger Times, which has fooled some of the MAGA faithful before by mocking their blind allegiance to Donald Trump.

From The Dunning-Kruger Times:

“We support 45,” the tour’s website announced, “Therefore, we won’t be bringing the tour to the state that has treated him so poorly.”

The tour was set to play more than a dozen dates in New York, adding untold millions to local economies and giving patriotic Americans living in a liberal nightmare the chance to have a night to themselves.

MAGA goofball Brigitte Gabriel wrote of the fake news on X (formerly Twitter), “Kid Rock and Jason Aldean have responded to New York’s extreme attack on President Trump by REMOVING the state from their “You Can’t Cancel America Tour. This is a BIG DEAL and a sign of the silent majority rising again!”

Gabriel wasn’t the only one who took the news as facts, with folks reacting to the news on both sides not realizing the true nature of The Dunning-Kruger Times and their satirical bent that would remind some of The Onion and other related publications.

Check out the reactions from all sides below.

