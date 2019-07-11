CLOSE
Say It Ain't So! ABC Confirms That HTGAWM Will End Next Season

Posted July 11, 2019

ABC's 'How to Get Away with Murder' - Season Three

ABC dropped a bomb on How To Get Away With Murder fans on Thursday.

Apparently, the upcoming sixth season of the Viola Davis led drama will be the show’s last.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Shondaland-produced series from showrunner Pete Nowalk will wrap its run with 15 additional episodes in the 2019-20 broadcast season.

“Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female antihero Annalise Keating,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said.

“I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC.”

Pete Nowalk, the series showrunner, admitted that ending the show was a “brutal decision.”

“Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do — as it did here,” adding, “For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator, and I’m grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom.

“I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years. I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

Over the years, Viola Davis has shined as Annalise Keating, winning an Emmy (first African-American woman for Best Actress In A Drama Series), a SAG, Golden Globe and NAACP Image Award for this role.

The drama also stars Aja Naomi King, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Matt McGorry, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn and Amirah Vann.

The final season of the Emmy-winning show will return on Sept. 26.

Of course, the cast and fans had a few things to say about the end of this hit show:

