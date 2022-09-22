Sciatica And Other Rare Health Issues Black People Should Be Aware Of

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Staying on top of health is one of the greatest gifts we can give to ourselves, both from a physical standpoint and just in appreciation of the individual temples keeping us going day-to-day.

Health problems can unfortunately hit us at random when we least expect it, sometimes due to negligence on our end but also by the unfortunate chance of inherited illness. In both cases, all you can do is go about taking the right actions to better yourself.

That’s exactly what boxing legend Mike Tyson did when he allowed himself to be photographed while in a wheelchair during a recent public appearance. He later confirmed that it was due to his ongoing battle with sciatica, a nerve disorder that causes debilitating pain from your lower back down to one or both legs.

In Iron Mike’s case, he says a flare-up can get so bad that it leaves him with the inability to even speak.

“I have sciatica every now and then,” Tyson confirmed to Newsmax TV earlier this month after his wheelchair photos leaked (seen above), with the youngest heavyweight champion going on to add, “When it flares up, I can’t even talk! Thank God it’s the only health problem I have.”

Take a look at some of the common symptoms of sciatica below, via WebMD:

Lower back pain

Pain in the rear or leg that is worse when sitting

Hip pain Burning or tingling down the leg

Weakness, numbness, or a hard time moving the leg or foot

A constant pain on one side of the rear

A shooting pain that makes it hard to stand up

While most people with sciatica tend to recover within 4 to 6 weeks, symptoms can last up to a year or longer for a select few. That ends up applying to Black people in particular being that we’re systematically under-treated for back pains. A 2020 study by UVA Batten revealed that Black and Hispanic people receive worse on 40% of healthcare provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That number is especially relevant to the racial disparities involving medical pain treatment.

In addition to wishing Iron Mike a speedy recovery, we wanted to use his bravery in publicly speak on his sciatica diagnosis by highlight a few other rare health problems that have proven to affect our community at a rapid rate.

Potentially save yourself or a loved one by getting some need-to-know facts on rare health issues that we think Black people should be informed on:

