Second Season Of HBO Max Hit ‘Peacemaker’ Announced, Twitter Reacts #Peacemaker

, the spinoff series from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad film from 2021, became a runaway hit on HBO Max withreprising his role as a problematic superhero of sorts. As season one concludes, the premium streaming service says it will bring back the show for a second season, and fans on Twitter react.

Both Gunn and Cena shared the news via their respective Twitter accounts, and it appears that fans of the show couldn’t be happier. Even better, and we won’t drop any spoilers, it looks like Peacemaker exists in the wider DCEU. Just get caught up to see what we’re hinting at.

With Gunn listed as the showrunner and after directing five episodes of the inaugural season, reports say that the Guardians of the Galaxy director will both write and direct all of the upcoming second season.

From Deadline:

A Season 2 of James Gunn’s popular DC series Peacemaker is locked and loaded on HBO Max. Gunn will direct and write all episodes for the new season.

Gunn and series star John Cena announced the news on social media Wednesday morning, with Gunn already having indicated on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast recently that there was a good chance of a second season on the streamer.

Peacemaker stars John Cena in the titular role alongside Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and Steve Agee. According to words from Gunn himself, another member of the Suicide Squad may also go to series but details are still mum.

Check out the reaction to the news below.

Photo: Getty

