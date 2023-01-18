Secret Lovers: 7 Affairs That Shocked The Music Industry

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The dating lives of celebrities can be entertaining to say the least, and the only thing guaranteed to get more attention than a who’s-dating-who Hollywood report is a public figure trying to keep their lover(s) on the low.

Let’s take R&B legend Smokey Robinson for example. The muse of Motown did a recent interview with VLAD TV, where he revealed an explosive truth about his long-standing affair with Motown’s original queen, Diana Ross.

Robinson told the outlet that his affair with The Supremes lead singer lasted “longer than it should have,” mainly due to the fact that he was married at the time to his bandmate in The Miracles, Claudette Robinson (née Rogers). This of course was complicated for many reason other than the obvious, including the fact that Diana was at the time in a relationship with Motown’s head honcho, Berry Gordy Jr., who Smokey was so close to that he actually named his first child after him.

…again, entertaining to say the least! A handful of people on social media had mixed reactions to Robinson’s chatty patty behavior though. See a few reactions below:

Unfortunately, Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross are far from the first to have an affair in the music industry, and definitely won’t be the last by a long shot. Actually, the concept behind “secret lovers” — shoutout to Atlantic Starr! — happens more often than marriage enthusiasts would want you to believe. Still, these situationships if you will do in fact make for spicy conversation starters amongst us common folk watching from home.

With that said, why not explore some of the most infamous incidents!

Take a look at 7 celebrity secret lovers that kept their affairs private for as long as they could. However, we all know the golden rule: what happens in Hollywood usually will soon be a trending topic on social media faster than you can say “sneaky link!”:

Many of these high profile “lovers-on-the-low” had a handful of reason why it couldn’t be public. Some were already attached to others, like Diana and Smokey, others used the affair to actually get out their situations at the time and there’s even one pair that stood the test of time and are currently living life as a happily married blended family. Hip-hop heads will guess who we’re referring to easily, but the rest of you can keep reading to see who that lucky pair is!

