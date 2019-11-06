CLOSE
See All The Celebs Who Have Worn The 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Winner Christopher John Rogers Designs

Congratulations to Christopher John Rogers! The Brooklyn based designer has won the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner. The Baton Rouge born designer only graduated Savannah School of Arts and Design in 2016 and has only shown one collection (this past New York Fashion Week) on the runway. With two collections beneath him and a world of promise, winning this prestigious award is a life changing move for the designer. However, while the CFDA may have just discovered him, stars have been rocking his designs since he was a recent post-grad. From Cardi B at the 2017 BET Awards to Rihanna at a Fenty event in 2019, celebs look bright, colorful in his oversized ensembles, sexy dresses, and statement suits. Not familiar with the designer? Get familiar with his designs because we are going to be seeing a lot more of them! Check out our gallery to see celebs who have rocked his fashionable looks.

1. REGINA KING

REGINA KING Source:Getty

Actress Regina King attends the HBO’s Post Emmy Awards reception held at The Pacific Design Center on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California wearing Christopher John Rogers.

2. CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS SPRING/SUMMER 2020

CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS SPRING/SUMMER 2020 Source:Getty

Runway.

3. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross attends POPSUGAR X ABC “Embrace Your Ish” Event at Goya Studios on September 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California wearing Christopher John Rogers.

4. CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS SPRING/SUMMER 2020

CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS SPRING/SUMMER 2020 Source:Getty

Runway.

5. RIHANNA

6. CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS SPRING/SUMMER 2020

CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS SPRING/SUMMER 2020 Source:Getty

Runway.

7. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

Cardi B attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida wearing Christopher John Rogers.

8. CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS COLLECTION

9. JAMEELA JAMIL

JAMEELA JAMIL Source:Getty

Jameela Jamil attend the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund on November 4, 2019 in New York City wearing Christopher John Rogers.

10. INDIRA AND FASHION DESIGNER AURORA JAMES

Instagram Influencer Indira and Fashion Designer Aurora James attend the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund on November 4, 2019 in New York City wearing Christopher John Rogers.

