LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Serena Williams and her hubby Alexis Ohanian as the two just revealed they are expecting…again!

MUST SEE: Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala

The couple attended the Met Gala on Monday, May 1 where the gorgeous athlete revealed her growing baby bump, confirming that the two are expecting their second baby together.

Serena and Alexis are already parents to their adorable 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and looked overjoyed on the Met Gala’s carpet after revealing that they’ll be second time parents.

Serena, dressed in a black and white Gucci gown, debuted her bump on the carpet and also shared a photo to her Instagram with the big news, sharing a post with the caption, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

We’re so happy for their growing family! Check out photos of Serena, Alexis and her baby bump below.

Serena Williams Announces Baby No. 2 Before 2023 Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com