CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Shabba Hanks aka Chet Haze Is Getting Clowned Following His Jamaican Patois Golden Globe Red Carpet Moment

Posted January 8, 2020

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


For those who didn’t know, Tom Hanks has a son, he’s a rapper and apparently, he loves Jamaican culture so much he felt the need to Patois on display, while on the Golden Globes red carpet.

It’s no secret Tom Hanks is welcomed to he cookout thanks to our love for his movies, his knowledge, and appreciation of Black culture, of course, his Whist (a variation of Spades) skills. His son, however, not so much and that is pretty much his own doing. Chet who has a very checkered past when it comes to being a culture vulture has already been called out for using the N-word which he blamed on his cocaine addiction.

He pretty much fell off the radar but resurfaced with his awkward Jamaican Patois moment preceding his father being honored with Celil B. Deville Award which had Twitter pretty much scratching their heads.

The video garnered plenty of reactions with Twitter users calling him out or straight clowning him and with even some of his old college classmates sharing interesting stories during their time at Northwestern University. Haze isn’t letting the dragging bother him and seemingly poked fun at the news reporting on it. He even posted more videos shamelessly speaking in Patois again, with one of the IG posts hinting at a new dancehall-inspired song.

When you click on the SoundCloud link though, there is a completely different song currently living there and it doesn’t sound like a dancehall track at all.

He has since apologized and in another IG post stressed his appreciation for Jamaican culture.

Welp, he is still getting clowned regardless, you can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Shabba Hanks aka Chet Haze Is Getting Clowned Following His Jamaican Patois Golden Globe Red Carpet Moment  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close