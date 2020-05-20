CLOSE
HomeNews

Shad Gaspard Found Dead In Venice Beach, Twitter Remembers Former WWE Star

Posted 22 hours ago

Kris Wolfe Book Release For "10 Ways To Win A Girl's Heart"

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


The WWE community has been rocked by the terrible news that a former wrestler with the company has been found dead after going missing over the weekend. Shad Gaspard was found on Wednesday morning in Venice Beach, Calif. after reportedly rescuing his young son from a riptide.

According to local outlet KTLA, Gaspard went missing Sunday after going swimming with his 10-year-old son, who was caught in a riptide with Gaspard diving in to save him. As a result, Gaspard was swept out to sea and a search was launched immediately but did not yield in his recovery.

Gaspard was found by officials and identified in the early morning hours, this after a person walking on the beach discovered his body on the beach.

Hailing from Brooklyn, N.Y., Gaspard was a member of the tag-team duo Cryme Tyme alongside Jason “JTG” Paul, also of Brooklyn. The pair wrestled for a period of around three years in the WWE, and the two were also tag team champions in the NWA Wildside league.

Across Twitter, wrestling fans and observers have offered their condolences to Gaspard’s family and friends. We’ve collected those responses below.

Shad Gaspard was 39.

Photo: Getty

Shad Gaspard Found Dead In Venice Beach, Twitter Remembers Former WWE Star  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 hours ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 week ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close