Shaquille O’Neal’s Tearful Farewell To Kobe & Gianna Bryant Is Heartbreaking

Posted January 29, 2020

The Inside The NBA team at TNT gathered for the first time since the stirring loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and brought out many of Bryant’s peers and even his adversaries. One of the most emotional moments among many was Shaquille O’Neal doing his best to honor his fallen brother with a tearful farewell that sent chills up the spines of many.

Over the course of the show, Dywane Wade, Rick Fox, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, Charles Barkley and several others visited the set to share their perspectives regarding Bryant and the other eight lives lost. O’Neal, who visibly shaken, as were all of the panelists, did his best to honor whom he called his “little brother.”

Reggie Miller, Jerry “The Logo” West, Steve Nash and more joined the set to share their tales of either locking horns with the Black Mamba, and how in retirement he became the ultimate soccer dad as Smith noted. It is, without a doubt, among one the most powerful television moments in history. Watch the clip in question below, and keep scrolling to see the reaction from fans on Twitter.

