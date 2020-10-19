CLOSE
Shea Butter Baby, For Real: Ari Lennox’s Bathroom Selfie Has Twitter Moisturized

Posted October 19, 2020

Ari Lennox Performs At Electric Ballroom , London

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Ari Lennox is one of the most beautiful women walking the planet today, let’s just get that out of the way first. As some readers might know, the Dreamville vocalist is currently trending on Twitter after dropping a most exquisite thirst trap, which has the timeline ready to get shea butter moisturized, baby.

Lennox, 29, has shared some of her sultry looks via her Instagram page in times past but this recent snap might be her best yet. The Washington, D.C. native is seen in the selfie in a Black lingerie one-piece with an open white robe, giving the imagination time to linger about what is going on underneath.

After posting the visual treat, Lennox’s name began cropping up on Twitter with fans astounded by the Shea Butter Baby star’s natural, grown woman beauty.

We’ve got the reactions to Ari Lennox lighting up the timeline below along with some more snaps.

View this post on Instagram

“don’t talk to me”

A post shared by @ arilennox on

View this post on Instagram

freakum dress on 😜

A post shared by @ arilennox on

Photo: Getty

