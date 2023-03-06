Skip Bayless Says Ja Morant May Be a Crip Gang Member

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

, the long-time talking sports head who took his LeBron-hating antics from ESPN to FOX Sports in 2016, has now turned his ire to troubled Memphis Grizzlies star

Today during his show with Shannon Sharpe, Bayless made comments about Morant’s potential involvement with a gang. He questioned whether Morant was a member of the Crips, an accusation that’s sent Twitter into an uproar.

Morant, 23, has had a rough couple of months. His trouble seems to have started when his entourage was accused of pointing a gun at staff members of the Indiana Pacers at the end of January. About a month later reports surfaced that Morant – while playing pick-up basketball games at his home – beat up a 17-year-old before retreating to his house to allegedly get a firearm. No charges were filed for either incident.

Last week Morant was on Instagram live brandishing a gun to more than 1600 live viewers, an act that’s landed him a minimum 2-game suspension from the Grizzlies. His team announced today that Morant will also be benched indefinitely for the act.

“And remember, he’s thrown up the crip sign. I’ve seen him throw it up two or three times,” Bayless said. “I probably missed some other times. What does that mean? Does that mean that he wants to associate with the Crips?”

Interesting questions indeed.

It didn’t take long for social media to react. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter had to say, and let us know if you agree or disagree with Skip Bayless’ questions of whether or not Ja Morant is indeed a member of the Crips.

