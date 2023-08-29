Skip Bayless Silenced & Talked Over By New ‘Undisputed’ Co-hosts, Social Media Laughs In His Face

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Bayless has had trouble finding new co-hosts since Shannon Sharpe ditched him, but he’s finally found some replacements in Michael Irvin, Richard Sherman and Keyshawn Johnson.

However, if there’s one thing those men have in common outside of being phenomenal football talents, it’s their infectious personalities and ability to take over a debate or conversation in the most entertaining way.

Mix the three of them on one debate desk with Bayless, and Bayless damn near becomes a moderator on his show. That’s precisely what happened on Monday’s episode as the new-look Undisputed debuted on FS1.

Bayless was talked over, and the conversation was constantly passed between the NFL greats with complete disregard for his points.

So much so, that in one instance during a debate about quarterback Trey Lance joining the Dallas Cowboys, Bayless mentioned that he was unable to speak, and his new co-hosts didn’t seem to care that much as an impassioned Irvin was excited to be back on TV.

“I’m sorry, I haven’t been on TV in a while; I don’t mean to take over nothing, but I haven’t worked in a long time,” Irvin hilariously said.

Of course, it was the first day of the new format, so the kinks could be worked out, but it looks like Mondays and Tuesdays during the football season will require a lot of silence from Bayless.

The pundit has also announced Lil Wayne as a part-time host weeks ago.

“Wayne has agreed, every Friday going forward, to do a segment with me live,” Bayless said on a recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show. “He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule, but he will join me every Friday for a segment. I don’t know, 12, 15 minutes. If he’s hot, if he’s rolling, maybe we’ll keep him a couple segments if he has the time. That, you can look forward to.”

See how social media’s reacting to Bayless’s new co-hosts below.

