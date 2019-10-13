CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Slave Nets?: Kanye West Brought Sunday Service To Howard Homecoming, Reactions Were…Mixed

Posted October 13, 2019

Sunday Service

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Apparently, Kanye West wasn’t cancelled enough to miss Howard Homecoming. Students were greeted with a Saturday morning  (Oct. 12) edition of Yeezy’s Sunday Service at Howard University, and the reactions were mixed, to say the least.

One the one hand, you got diehard fans who feel Yeezy can do no wrong and were all in when it came to seeing their hero perform his gospel-inflected tunes.

On the other, you had folks who aren’t feeling MAGA Yeezy’s problematic, ill-informed hot takes on culture, race and politics, which he made sure to share with the impressionable youth in attendance. A guy who proudly says he doesn’t read books and rides with Trump kicking it at HU, which alums proudly call “The Mecca”?

Then you had the folk who are just entertained by a good train wreck, no matter the circumstances. For example, Yeezy blessed the crowd with some sage advice about avoiding slave nets. We kid you not.

Peep some of the better reactions below.

Slave Nets?: Kanye West Brought Sunday Service To Howard Homecoming, Reactions Were…Mixed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11. Say what now?

12.

13.

Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close