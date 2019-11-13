CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Yellow

Posted November 13, 2019

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GLAMOUR

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty


It’s no secret that Black women are amazing.

We’re brilliant, create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even when we didn’t invent colors when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.

So to celebrate our divine power and ability to rock the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that folks like Aja Naomi King, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Angela Bassett, and more sistas owned the color yellow.

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Yellow  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King Source:Getty

2. NeNe Leaks

NeNe Leaks Source:Getty

3. Yara Shahidi in Gucci

Yara Shahidi in Gucci Source:Getty

4. Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer Source:Getty

5. Solange

Solange Source:Getty

6. Michelle Mitchenor

Michelle Mitchenor Source:Getty

7. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

8. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

9.

Source:FreddyO.com

10. Beyonce Knowles-Carter

Beyonce Knowles-Carter Source:Getty

11. Loni Love

Loni Love Source:Courtesy of Ashley Stewart

12. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

13. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

14. Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Source:Getty

15. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

16. Lalah Hathaway

Lalah Hathaway Source:PJ Rickards

17. Mj Rodriguez

Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty

18. Faithe Herman

Faithe Herman Source:Getty

19. Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty

20. Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley Source:Getty
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close