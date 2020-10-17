CLOSE
Slim Gray-D: Fans On Twitter Celebrate Eminem On His 48th Birthday

Posted October 17, 2020

Eminem has achieved just about every plateau there is to reach as a rapper and his ongoing career is proof that he was always into this game for the long haul. The Detroit wordsmith turns 48 today (Oct. 17) and his legion of fans are now celebrating Slim Gray-D, excuse, Slim Shady.

With 11 studio albums, with two of those reaching diamond status and six reaching multi-platinum status, Eminem could retire today and still enjoy royalties most rappers dream of. However, he’s still involved heavily in the scene given his signings of the Griselda camp to his Shady Records imprint, and releasing the gold-selling Music To Be Murdered By at the top of the year.

Along with his record sales and exceptional streaming numbers across DSPs, Eminem has won over 250 awards, including a few Grammy Awards, several American Music Awards, a few Billboard Music Awards, and an Academy Award among them.

Across Twitter, we’ve scoured the timeline for the love being shown towards Eminem and we join them in wishing Mr. Marshall Mathers a pleasant 48th birthday.

Photos
Close