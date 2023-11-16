Listen Live
SmoKINGS: 25 of Hip Hop’s Hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs

Published on November 16, 2023

Hip-Hop has always had a fond love for Marijuana. From advocating its use in song lyrics, to promoting the sale of it via personal brands, Mary Jane has been apart of Hip-Hop culture for as long as it’s existed.

Many artists partake in smoking marijuana for the euphoria, some artists believe it enhances their ability to write a song, record, even perform. Some rappers, such as Lil Wayne find a way to incorporate the motions of smoking, to represent their branding on a song. When you hear a lighter flick and an inhale on a song, you know Lil Wayne is about to spit a fire sixteen!

Some artists, like Master P, have taken their love for the plant and decided to turn it into a profit, conducting business behind the ‘bud’ and expanding their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Check out 25 of Hip-Hop’s hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs below!

1. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Source:Getty

2. Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Source:Getty

3. Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa Source:Getty

4. Rick Ross

Rick Ross Source:Getty

5. Cypress Hill

Cypress Hill Source:Getty

6. Asap Rocky

Asap Rocky Source:Getty

7. Method Man and RedMan

Method Man and RedMan Source:Getty

8. Jadakiss and Styles P

Jadakiss and Styles P Source:Getty

Jadakiss and Styles P

9. Smoke DZA

Smoke DZA Source:Getty

Smoke DZA

10. Migos

Migos Source:Getty

11. The Game

The Game Source:Getty

12. 2 Chainz

2 Chainz Source:Getty

13. Juicy J

Juicy J Source:Getty

14. Kurupt

Kurupt Source:Getty

15. Master P

Master P Source:Getty

16. Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi Source:Getty

17. Dizzy Wright

Dizzy Wright Source:Getty

18. Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke Source:Getty

19. Waka Flocka Flame

Waka Flocka Flame Source:Getty

