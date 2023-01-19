Social Media Reacts To Taye Diggs And Apryl Jones Still Going Strong After Breakup Rumors Surface

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones are still going strong.

On Jan. 17, the Best Man actor took to Instagram to reassure fans that his beautiful relationship with Jones was still in full swing.

Diggs, 52, posted a photo of himself and Jones holding hands as they stepped out for a fun night in Paris. The actor donned a dapper suit and a bright smile as he trotted about The City of Love with his lucky lady in tow. Jones, 36, wore a beautiful feathered embroidered mini dress during their romantic outing.

Earlier this week, breakup rumors surfaced shortly after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. Some fans thought the lovebirds may have called it quits, but Jones quickly shut down the gossip.

Apryl Jones shuts down breakup rumors

During an interview with The Shade Room, the former Love & Hip-Hop star said she and Diggs were still together. In fact, they’ll be heading to Atlanta in the next few weeks to shoot a film project, she revealed.

The actress didn’t go into detail about the unfollowing situation, but she clarified that the move meant nothing. According to Jones, she and Diggs are two grown “adults” that still care for each other regardless of whether they follow each other on Instagram.

Diggs and Jones’s sweet romance blossomed shortly after they met on TikTok in December 2021.

“I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and I just texted, or whatever it’s called, and said that she was hilarious,” Diggs told Distractify in March of last year. “She helped me get a million followers. I love that stuff like that just kind of comes organically.”

Last year, the couple made their relationship public by filming a series of funny videos on social media together. Fans were enamored by the couple’s playful and loving demeanor.

In September, Diggs sent heart-strings tugging across the internet when he shared a few gushy words about his connection with Jones in a cute Instagram video.

“As an adult, there are times in life where you can’t believe what you’re blessed with,” he said. “The fact that this woman is in love with me, like, I don’t under — I can’t — that’s how I know. Praise you Lord Jesus, Buddha, or universe, ’cause somehow she’s … she’s nice, and she’s with me.

Diggs added:

“For all you people out there who don’t think there’s a God or no higher being and no higher force, f*** y’all, and I know there is, ’cause someone’s looking out after me.”

Across social media, fans let out a sigh of relief after the couple announced that they were still boo’d up. Here are some of the best reactions to the news.

Social Media Reacts To Taye Diggs And Apryl Jones Still Going Strong After Breakup Rumors Surface was originally published on hellobeautiful.com