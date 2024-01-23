100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Sons Of Notable NBA Players To Watch For In 2024

In recent years, there has been a surge of interest in the sons of former and current NBA players who are emerging as talented basketball players in college and high school.

These young athletes are following in the footsteps of their famous fathers and making a name for themselves on the court.

These players have shown immense skill and potential, garnering attention from college recruiters and NBA scouts.

Rising stars in high school basketball include Dylan Harper, the son of former NBA player Ron Harper, Tajh Ariza, the son of former NBA player Trevor Ariza, and more.

In college basketball, we see the likes of Ashton Hardaway, the son of NBA legend Penny Hardaway, Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, and more.

These young athletes are making waves in the sport and generating excitement for their future careers.

Check out the list below that shows ‘Sons Of Notable NBA Players To Watch For In 2024′.

