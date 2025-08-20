Sony Announces Price Hike For PlayStation 5 Consoles In The U.S., Gamers Blame Donald Trump

It was only a matter of time. Sony is the latest company to raise the price of their video game consoles as economic uncertainty persists due to Donald Trump’s unnecessary trade war.

Starting next week, the price of the PlayStation 5 console is going up $50, Sony announced on Wednesday.

The price of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will increase from $450 to $500, while the PlayStation 5 with a disc drive will now cost $550 from $500.

The PlayStation 5 Pro model will also see a price increase and will now cost $750, up from $700.

This dreadful news for gamers, who have yet to purchase a PS5 console, comes after Orange Mussolini’s sweeping and unnecessary tariffs went into effect in April, hitting most countries.

The United States currently has a 30% tariff on imports from China. Still, according to the administration, Trump, aka TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out), “paused” higher tariffs on goods coming from the world’s second-largest economy.

Japan, home to Sony, was hit with a 15% tariff.

In the company’s statement announcing the price increase, Sony didn’t flat-out say Trump’s tariffs were the reason for its decision, but companies have been warning for months about price hikes.

“Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment.”

The company also stated that prices for PlayStation 5 accessories like controllers will remain unchanged.

Gamers & Democrats Are Blaming Donald Trump For The PlayStation 5 Price Hikes

While Sony didn’t say it was all Trump’s fault, gamers and Democrat politicians were quick to blame Felon 47 for the PlayStation 5 price hike.

“GREAT WORK, DONALD TRUMP, RAISING PRICES FOR ALL AMERICANS AND MAKING GOODS AND SERVICES MORE EXPENSIVE! IF NOT FOR YOUR NEGOTIATING SKILLS AND MANY BANKRUPTCIES, HOW WOULD WE ALL MANAGE?! THANK YOU FOR YOUR WORK INCREASING THE COST OF LIVING SIR!,” Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

California Governor and current expert Donald Trump troller, Gavin Newsom, wrote on X, “In Trump’s America, costs keep going up, up, up!”

Sony joins Microsoft, which raised the price of its Xbox gaming consoles, and Nintendo, which raised the cost of the original Nintendo Switch model.

Just another reason we cannot stand Donald Trump.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Sony Announces Price Hike For PlayStation 5 Consoles In The U.S., Gamers Blame Donald Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com

