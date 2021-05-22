HomeNews

Soulja Boy Seemingly Announces VERZUZ with Bow Wow, Twitter Throws On Baggy Fits

Posted May 22, 2021

Source: Ben Rose / Getty


Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from VERZUZ or Triller, Soulja Boy has seemingly shared news of a battle between him and another fellow musical artist on Saturday (May 23). Big Draco says he and Bow Wow, or Shad Moss, will be locked in for a VERZUZ event, reportedly this coming July.

Details aren’t known as of yet and we’re not even certain this is official, Soulja Boy let the cat out of the bag via his Twitter account Saturday afternoon.

“Soulja Boy vs Bow wow #verzuz it’s official,” complete with a flame and eyeball emoji. Again, we want to reiterate that an official statement from Triller or VERZUZ has yet to go wide, and Bow Wow hasn’t confirmed the news via social media either, leaving some in Twitter in disbelief.

There was chatter that Romeo Miller aka Lil Romeo was set to battle Bow Wow in the VERZUZ showdown, but opted out. An Instagram Live video chat between Soulja and Bow also seems to confirm this event happening on July 16, according to the clip shared via Twitter below. Again, we have not seen an official announcement as of this writing.

However, there are a number of people who believe this event will be going on in the near future and might even make sense. Both men found fame in their younger days and have managed to maintain their careers in different aspects away from the music industry that formed them.

We’ll update this post if more details emerge. For now, enjoy the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

Soulja Boy Seemingly Announces VERZUZ with Bow Wow, Twitter Throws On Baggy Fits  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

