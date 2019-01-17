Soulja Boy Takes Credit For Drake’s Career, Black Twitter Crowns Him A National Treasure

Posted January 17, 2019

WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty


Black Twitter collectively gave Soulja Boy his flowers yesterday after the rapper appeared on “The Breakfast Club” and reminded us of all his hip-hop accolades, including taking credit for the careers of Drake, Famous Dex and Migos.

As hilarious as it sounds, Soulja a.k.a Big Draco came with CVS-length receipts in the wake of his viral Tyga rant that brought him back to the forefront of our minds. Among calling out Drake for stealing his “flow,” he also bashed Kanye, saying,

“You not Walt Disney, you not Steve Jobs… Only thing you did was come up with some pair of tennis shoes and them sh*ts ugly.”

And this is only the beginning of his press tour. Black Twitter had tons to say about it.

Keep scrolling…

Soulja Boy Takes Credit For Drake’s Career, Black Twitter Crowns Him A National Treasure was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close