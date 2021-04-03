CLOSE
HomeNews

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball

Posted April 3, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Source: Warner Bros. / Space Jam: A New Legacy


The sequel to the classic live-action slash animated feature Space Jam has a summer release date, and a new trailer for the film featuring LeBron James just dropped. The trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy shows off King James, Don Cheadle, and a host of familiar cartoon favorites who all look ready to ball.

The new trailer dropped Saturday morning (April 3) and features James being transformed into a larger-than-life cartoon version of himself, meeting up with the likes of Bugs Bunny, Yosemite Sam, and more. The sequel nearly didn’t get made and has been completely wrapped since 2019 but daylight is on the horizon as the film has both a theater release date and will be coming to HBO Max for a limited run free of charge to paying subscribers.

James plays himself, a basketball legend and global superstar, and is joined by Cedric Joe who plays his fictional son, Dom, who doesn’t want to be like his father and become a hoops star but instead wants to develop video games. LeBron and Dom are trapped in a virtual reality realm by Al-G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle.

The only way for LeBron and Dom to get home is to take on a fearsome basketball squad with Bugs, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny, and other Looney Tunes legends to take out Al-G’s Goon squad. Some well-known characters from the vast expanse of Warner Bros. will also star, which include the likes of the Iron Giant, King Kong, and some zany characters from the Hanna-Barbera wheelhouse.

Check out the trailer below. Keep scrolling to see some reactions from Twitter.

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters on July 16 and will air for 30 days on HBO Max.

Photo: Warner Bros.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

It should never be that serious.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 22 hours ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 9 months ago
07.21.20
Photos
Close