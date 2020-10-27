CLOSE
Stadium Goods Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary With Capsule Collection & Sale

Posted 21 hours ago

Stadium Goods Capsule Collection

Source: Stadium Goods / Stadium Goods

It’s been five years since Stadium Goods entered the sneaker resale game with an official brick and mortar store and made Flight Club damn near an afterthought out in these streets. No shots.

To celebrate its successful five-year run, Stadium Goods is treating their customers to an Anniversary Sale to go alongside an Anniversary Apparel Capsule collection for their true-blue loyal customers. The collection will consist of a campus crew neck sweatshirt ($90), a 5th anniversary ring t-shirt ($45), and another 5th Anniversary tee ($40) that bares an vintage aesthetic. Interestingly enough the shirts might differ in shades as each shirt is unique due to the washing process.

Along with the collection, customers will be treated to 15% off sitewide (excluding New Balance) on October 27th from 12:00am to 11:59pm. That means you’ll be able to get some of your personal grails for a little less paper than the original resell retail price.

Recently, Stadium Goods added a Chicago store which opened for business at the top of October. Even a pandemic can’t stop sneakerheads.

Check out some of the pieces from the capsule collection below and let us know if you’ll be copping any pieces or taking advantage of the 15% sale before midnight tonight.

Stadium Goods Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary With Capsule Collection & Sale  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
