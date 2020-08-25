Aaliyah Haughton’s talent exceeded her time. Her voice, velvety honey over a frantic Timbaland beat, was and still is the perfect elixir to induce thoughtful reflection or an urge to annihilate the dance floor.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
We lost “Baby Girl” on August 25, 2001, and the music industry has never been the same. In our latest Star Transformation, we take a look back at her life. Forever and always, Aaliyah, you are “One in a Million.”
Star Transformation: Aaliyah was originally published on kissrichmond.com
1. Aaliyah Instore at Virgin Megastore in London – May 1, 1995
Aaliyah during Aaliyah made a person apperance at Virgin Megastore in London. at Virgin Megastore in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,uk,london – england,making,aaliyah,apperance,virgin megastore
2. KMEL Summer Jam 1997 – Concord CA
CONCORD, CA – AUGUST 9: Aaliyah performs at KMEL Summer Jam 1997 at Concord Pavillion on August 9, 1997 in Concord California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topics,topix,bestof,waist up,music,performance,california,1990-1999,live event,concord – california,stage – performance space,aaliyah – singer
3. Aaliyah In Concert
Aaliyah (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,1990-1999,irvine – california,aaliyah – singer
4. Urban Aid 1
Aaliyah (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,three quarter length,aaliyah
5. KMEL Summer Jam 1998 – Mountain View CA
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – AUGUST 29: Aaliyah performs at KMEL 106 Summer Jam at Shoreline Amphitheater on August 29th, 1998 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,waist up,music,performance,california,stage,live event,aaliyah,mountain view – california,shoreline amphitheatre,summer jam,kmel
6. Aaliyah
UNITED STATES – circa 1995: Aaliyah (Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,aaliyah,timeincown,dmi
7. Music File Photos 1990’s
Aaliyah 1997 Summer Jam (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,music,california,city of los angeles,sunglasses,summer,aaliyah,summer jam,1997
8. File Photo of Aaliyah
1997 file photo of Aaliyah at the Soul Train Awards (Photo by Barry King/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,headshot,california,city of los angeles,sunglasses,soul train music awards,aaliyah,train,filing
9. MTV Icon Tribute to Janet Jackson
Aaliyah during MTV Icon Tribute to Janet Jackson in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,janet jackson,the media,california,city of los angeles,tribute event,asymmetric clothing,mtv,icon,aaliyah – singer,belly chain,new york shirt
10. Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs Independence Day Softball Game and BBQ
Aaliyah during Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs Independence Day Softball Game and BBQ in Easthampton, New York, United States. (Photo by D. Kambouris/WireImage) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,looking at camera,portrait,headshot,smiling,day,independence,sean combs,sean,barbecue,long hair,brown hair,softball,wavy hair,aaliyah,game,ny,headband,easthampton
11. Celebs Attend Premiere of ‘Me, Myself & Irene’
371000 16: Singer/actress Aaliyah arrives at the premiere of the movie ‘Me, Myself & Irene’ June 15, 2000 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Online USA) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,waist up,arrival,actor,movie,singer,actress,california,city of los angeles,premiere,film premiere,human abdomen,aaliyah,maine,belly button,myself,”me,myself & irene”
12. The 2001 Essence Awards
Aaliyah (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,new york city,aaliyah
13. Urbanworld Film Festival Launch Party
Aaliyah and her brother Rashad Haughton (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) vertical,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,headshot,females,two people,brother,sister,film festival,aaliyah,rashad haughton
14. MTV Video Music Awards – Aaliyah
Aaaliyah at the at the 2000 Teen Choice Awards at the Barker hangar in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday, August 6, 2000 Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,adult,one woman only,adults only,arrival,music,city of los angeles,sunglasses,stage,award,winter,aaliyah,santa monica,annual teen choice awards,barker hangar,full,airplane hangar
15. Aaliyah
UNITED STATES – circa 1995: Aaliyah (Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,aaliyah,timeincown,dmi
16. Aaliyah
Singer/actress Aaliyah. (Photo by Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images) vertical,color image,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,actor,singer,actress,aaliyah,ny,timeincown,6001011,singer actress aaliyah 6001011 timeincown
17. Photo of Damon DASH and AALIYAH
UNITED STATES – JANUARY 01: Photo of Damon DASH and AALIYAH; with Damon Dash (Photo by George De Sota (ID 5073478)/Redferns) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,portrait,music,female,black,american,dash,aaliyah,damon dash,damon,2000s style,dead rock star
18. File photo dated 20 March 2000 shows US recording
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: File photo dated 20 March 2000 shows US recording artist Aaliyah arriving for the premiere of ‘Romeo Must Die’ in Los Angeles. Aaliyah, who made her film debut in the martial arts action film with Hong Kong film star Jet Li, was among eight people who died in a plane crash late 25 August, 2001 off the coast of the Bahamas. The Grammy-nominated singer and actress recorded soundtracks for the movies ‘Dr. Dolittle’ and ‘Romeo Must Die’. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Vince BUCCI/vb (Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,musician,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,arrival,performance,california,city of los angeles,the past,premiere,record,file,holiday – event,aaliyah,lax12,”romeo must die”,us-files-premiere-aaliyah
19. Joe Album Release Party
Aaliyah during Joe Album Release Party at Club Exit, New York City in New York, NY, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,party – social event,usa,new york city,three quarter length,releasing,leaving,album release,aaliyah – singer
20. Aaliyah Awards BET.com Contest Winner, 19 year-old Julian Hawkins of Baltimore, MD, a 2002 Cadillac Escalade and $20,000
Aaliyah (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,aaliyah,ny
21. 2000 MTV Video Music Awards
Aaliyah during 2000 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) vertical,celebrities,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,radio city music hall,mtv video music awards,aaliyah – singer
22. MTV20: Live and Almost Legal – Aaliyah
Aaliyah arriving at the MTV 20th Anniversary party, ‘MTV20: Live and Almost Legal’ at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on 8/1/01. Photo by Evan Agostini/ImageDirect vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,party – social event,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,new york city,arrival,music,headshot,film,anniversary,fashion,hammerstein ballroom,mtv,aaliyah,20th anniversary,”mtv20: live and almost legal”
23. Aaliyah arriving at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in LA 6/2/01
UNITED STATES – JUNE 02: Aaliyah arriving at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in LA 6/2/01 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,mtv,aaliyah – singer
24. Aaliyah arriving at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in LA 6/2/01
UNITED STATES – JUNE 02: Aaliyah arriving at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in LA 6/2/01 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,mtv,aaliyah – singer
25. Photo of Aaliyah
UNITED STATES – JUNE 03: Photo of Aaliyah (Photo by Sue Schneider/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,music,california,culver city,aaliyah