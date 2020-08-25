Aaliyah Haughton’s talent exceeded her time. Her voice, velvety honey over a frantic Timbaland beat, was and still is the perfect elixir to induce thoughtful reflection or an urge to annihilate the dance floor.

We lost “Baby Girl” on August 25, 2001, and the music industry has never been the same. In our latest Star Transformation, we take a look back at her life. Forever and always, Aaliyah, you are “One in a Million.”

Star Transformation: Aaliyah was originally published on kissrichmond.com