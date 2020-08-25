CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Star Transformation: Aaliyah

Posted 17 hours ago

Photo of AALIYAH

Source: Sal Idriss / Getty

Aaliyah Haughton’s talent exceeded her time. Her voice, velvety honey over a frantic Timbaland beat, was and still is the perfect elixir to induce thoughtful reflection or an urge to annihilate the dance floor.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

We lost “Baby Girl” on August 25, 2001, and the music industry has never been the same. In our latest Star Transformation, we take a look back at her life. Forever and always, Aaliyah, you are “One in a Million.”

Star Transformation: Aaliyah  was originally published on kissrichmond.com

1. Aaliyah Instore at Virgin Megastore in London – May 1, 1995

Aaliyah Instore at Virgin Megastore in London – May 1, 1995

Aaliyah during Aaliyah made a person apperance at Virgin Megastore in London. at Virgin Megastore in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,uk,london – england,making,aaliyah,apperance,virgin megastore

2. KMEL Summer Jam 1997 – Concord CA

KMEL Summer Jam 1997 – Concord CA

CONCORD, CA – AUGUST 9: Aaliyah performs at KMEL Summer Jam 1997 at Concord Pavillion on August 9, 1997 in Concord California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topics,topix,bestof,waist up,music,performance,california,1990-1999,live event,concord – california,stage – performance space,aaliyah – singer

3. Aaliyah In Concert

Aaliyah In Concert

Aaliyah (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,1990-1999,irvine – california,aaliyah – singer

4. Urban Aid 1

Urban Aid 1

Aaliyah (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,three quarter length,aaliyah

5. KMEL Summer Jam 1998 – Mountain View CA

KMEL Summer Jam 1998 – Mountain View CA

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – AUGUST 29: Aaliyah performs at KMEL 106 Summer Jam at Shoreline Amphitheater on August 29th, 1998 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,waist up,music,performance,california,stage,live event,aaliyah,mountain view – california,shoreline amphitheatre,summer jam,kmel

6. Aaliyah

Aaliyah

UNITED STATES – circa 1995: Aaliyah (Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,aaliyah,timeincown,dmi

7. Music File Photos 1990’s

Music File Photos 1990’s

Aaliyah 1997 Summer Jam (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,music,california,city of los angeles,sunglasses,summer,aaliyah,summer jam,1997

8. File Photo of Aaliyah

File Photo of Aaliyah

1997 file photo of Aaliyah at the Soul Train Awards (Photo by Barry King/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,headshot,california,city of los angeles,sunglasses,soul train music awards,aaliyah,train,filing

9. MTV Icon Tribute to Janet Jackson

MTV Icon Tribute to Janet Jackson

Aaliyah during MTV Icon Tribute to Janet Jackson in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,janet jackson,the media,california,city of los angeles,tribute event,asymmetric clothing,mtv,icon,aaliyah – singer,belly chain,new york shirt

10. Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs Independence Day Softball Game and BBQ

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs Independence Day Softball Game and BBQ

Aaliyah during Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs Independence Day Softball Game and BBQ in Easthampton, New York, United States. (Photo by D. Kambouris/WireImage) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,looking at camera,portrait,headshot,smiling,day,independence,sean combs,sean,barbecue,long hair,brown hair,softball,wavy hair,aaliyah,game,ny,headband,easthampton

11. Celebs Attend Premiere of ‘Me, Myself & Irene’

Celebs Attend Premiere of ‘Me, Myself & Irene’

371000 16: Singer/actress Aaliyah arrives at the premiere of the movie ‘Me, Myself & Irene’ June 15, 2000 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Online USA) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,waist up,arrival,actor,movie,singer,actress,california,city of los angeles,premiere,film premiere,human abdomen,aaliyah,maine,belly button,myself,”me,myself & irene”

12. The 2001 Essence Awards

The 2001 Essence Awards

Aaliyah (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,new york city,aaliyah

13. Urbanworld Film Festival Launch Party

Urbanworld Film Festival Launch Party

Aaliyah and her brother Rashad Haughton (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) vertical,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,looking at camera,portrait,headshot,females,two people,brother,sister,film festival,aaliyah,rashad haughton

14. MTV Video Music Awards – Aaliyah

MTV Video Music Awards – Aaliyah

Aaaliyah at the at the 2000 Teen Choice Awards at the Barker hangar in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday, August 6, 2000 Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,adult,one woman only,adults only,arrival,music,city of los angeles,sunglasses,stage,award,winter,aaliyah,santa monica,annual teen choice awards,barker hangar,full,airplane hangar

15. Aaliyah

Aaliyah

UNITED STATES – circa 1995: Aaliyah (Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,aaliyah,timeincown,dmi

16. Aaliyah

Aaliyah

Singer/actress Aaliyah. (Photo by Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images) vertical,color image,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,actor,singer,actress,aaliyah,ny,timeincown,6001011,singer actress aaliyah 6001011 timeincown

17. Photo of Damon DASH and AALIYAH

Photo of Damon DASH and AALIYAH

UNITED STATES – JANUARY 01: Photo of Damon DASH and AALIYAH; with Damon Dash (Photo by George De Sota (ID 5073478)/Redferns) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,portrait,music,female,black,american,dash,aaliyah,damon dash,damon,2000s style,dead rock star

18. File photo dated 20 March 2000 shows US recording

File photo dated 20 March 2000 shows US recording

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: File photo dated 20 March 2000 shows US recording artist Aaliyah arriving for the premiere of ‘Romeo Must Die’ in Los Angeles. Aaliyah, who made her film debut in the martial arts action film with Hong Kong film star Jet Li, was among eight people who died in a plane crash late 25 August, 2001 off the coast of the Bahamas. The Grammy-nominated singer and actress recorded soundtracks for the movies ‘Dr. Dolittle’ and ‘Romeo Must Die’. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Vince BUCCI/vb (Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,musician,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,arrival,performance,california,city of los angeles,the past,premiere,record,file,holiday – event,aaliyah,lax12,”romeo must die”,us-files-premiere-aaliyah

19. Joe Album Release Party

Joe Album Release Party

Aaliyah during Joe Album Release Party at Club Exit, New York City in New York, NY, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,party – social event,usa,new york city,three quarter length,releasing,leaving,album release,aaliyah – singer

20. Aaliyah Awards BET.com Contest Winner, 19 year-old Julian Hawkins of Baltimore, MD, a 2002 Cadillac Escalade and $20,000

Aaliyah Awards BET.com Contest Winner, 19 year-old Julian Hawkins of Baltimore, MD, a 2002 Cadillac Escalade and $20,000

Aaliyah (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,aaliyah,ny

21. 2000 MTV Video Music Awards

2000 MTV Video Music Awards

Aaliyah during 2000 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) vertical,celebrities,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,radio city music hall,mtv video music awards,aaliyah – singer

22. MTV20: Live and Almost Legal – Aaliyah

MTV20: Live and Almost Legal – Aaliyah

Aaliyah arriving at the MTV 20th Anniversary party, ‘MTV20: Live and Almost Legal’ at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on 8/1/01. Photo by Evan Agostini/ImageDirect vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,party – social event,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,new york city,arrival,music,headshot,film,anniversary,fashion,hammerstein ballroom,mtv,aaliyah,20th anniversary,”mtv20: live and almost legal”

23. Aaliyah arriving at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in LA 6/2/01

Aaliyah arriving at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in LA 6/2/01

UNITED STATES – JUNE 02: Aaliyah arriving at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in LA 6/2/01 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,mtv,aaliyah – singer

24. Aaliyah arriving at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in LA 6/2/01

Aaliyah arriving at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in LA 6/2/01

UNITED STATES – JUNE 02: Aaliyah arriving at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in LA 6/2/01 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,mtv,aaliyah – singer

25. Photo of Aaliyah

Photo of Aaliyah

UNITED STATES – JUNE 03: Photo of Aaliyah (Photo by Sue Schneider/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,music,california,culver city,aaliyah

Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close