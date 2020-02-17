Stephen Curry Out Here Dropping Reverse IG Thirst Traps With Ayesha Curry

Stephen Curry might not be a sex symbol to some but that doesn’t mean he can’t put on for his wife, Ayesha . Fans on Twitter and Instagram alike have been remarking on an especially racy (for them) photo that had folks wondering aloud if the couple is relationship goals or if they’re doing too much.

The photo features a shirtless Curry, who is currently nursing an injury, picking up his bikini-clad wife while grabbing two handfuls of cheeks. Mrs. Curry is seen licking her husband’s face, and looking amazing to boot might we respectfully add. Some savvy folks online also noticed something else, but we won’t ruin that moment for the readers.

The photo has gotten some reactions across the two aforementioned social media networks, with some of Curry’s NBA’s peers saluting the photo’s daring declaration of love. But because Twitter is the kind of place it is, some fans aren’t all that enthused about the Currys getting sexy with each other. We must say that props to Mr. Curry for claiming his woman out loud and proud as he should.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

