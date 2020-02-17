CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Stephen Curry Out Here Dropping Reverse IG Thirst Traps With Ayesha Curry

Posted 22 hours ago

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 10, 2020

Source: TM/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Stephen Curry might not be a sex symbol to some but that doesn’t mean he can’t put on for his wife, Ayesha. Fans on Twitter and Instagram alike have been remarking on an especially racy (for them) photo that had folks wondering aloud if the couple is relationship goals or if they’re doing too much.

The photo features a shirtless Curry, who is currently nursing an injury, picking up his bikini-clad wife while grabbing two handfuls of cheeks. Mrs. Curry is seen licking her husband’s face, and looking amazing to boot might we respectfully add. Some savvy folks online also noticed something else, but we won’t ruin that moment for the readers.

The photo has gotten some reactions across the two aforementioned social media networks, with some of Curry’s NBA’s peers saluting the photo’s daring declaration of love. But because Twitter is the kind of place it is, some fans aren’t all that enthused about the Currys getting sexy with each other. We must say that props to Mr. Curry for claiming his woman out loud and proud as he should.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

View this post on Instagram

Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

Photo: Getty

Stephen Curry Out Here Dropping Reverse IG Thirst Traps With Ayesha Curry  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close