Steve Harvey Drops All-Green Outfit Pic, Twitter Reacts As One Can Expect

Steve Harvey has always pushed the boundaries of style and fashion, which often has resulted in observers firing off jokes and memes at his expense. In recent weeks, the comedian and television host has made some more bold choices in those areas, and his latest outfit has Twitter reacting only as they can.
Via social media on Friday (October 8), Harvey, 64, gave the streets an all-green shirt, slacks, tie, and topcoat combo complete with some sleek brown shoes and shades while standing proudly in a bathroom that probably costs more than your entire home. This look adds to a long list of other ‘fits that Harvey has gotten off over the years and not for nothing, this one ain’t half bad in our opinion.
Because Twitter will never resist a chance to roast a famous person, especially one they might have some manner of an issue with, the jokes and slander came swift and steady, with some folks framing jokes that Harvey looks like he’s going for a role in The Matrix, to others saying he looks like some suave supervillain.
Again, we think the outfit looks fine but apparently, we’re in the minority. And apparently, he’s currently on vacation with his lovely wife, Marjorie, who also looked pretty damn good herself in the streets of Paris, France where the Harveys are currently kicking it. Again, and we realize how easy it’s been to pick on Harvey’s style over the years, this is by fire the most fire fit he’s gotten off in a long time. Salute to the stylist.
Check out the reactions to Steve Harvey’s pic below.
Photo: Getty
1.
Not even going to lie…I’m feeling the shoes and the monochromatic look. pic.twitter.com/M1hdSo9pnM
— Moderna Mami (@ZeeNTheCity) October 8, 2021
2.
Steve Harvey as Batman villains
A thread pic.twitter.com/1uYBlFzo3a
— Fuji (@fujifinite) October 9, 2021
3.
Steve Harvey is 64 and his wife is 56 but look at them pic.twitter.com/MGIhOy7Iwo
— Mr Gogoda® (@AndileGogoda) October 9, 2021
4.
No one drips like Steve Harvey!
— Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga) October 9, 2021
5.
Steve Harvey: its too late Batman I’ve already poison the water supply. soon everyone will become thirsty and you know what comes next mahahaha” pic.twitter.com/j36YNGMHDr
— They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) October 9, 2021
6.
Steve Harvey is a Loki variant https://t.co/ILYLImhaKA
— Nicholas Wilson (@NickWilsonSays) October 9, 2021
7.
This is the best Steve Harvey has ever looked. It is stylish without giving his traditional “zoot.” Someone got ahold of him and fixed things. https://t.co/ii7l8oxsWq
— I'm That Type Of Guy (@Marrrrcussss) October 9, 2021
8.
Steve Harvey or Beenie Man? pic.twitter.com/sxPGzA230d
— The Tropixs (@Tropixsofficial) October 8, 2021
9.
Steve Harvey and Cam Newton dress like supernatural southern villians
— L E X (@iamlexstylz) October 9, 2021
10.
First look at Tyrese as Green Lantern and Steve Harvey as Commissioner Gordon in my Green Lantern film (2022). pic.twitter.com/1600KlocI7
— Kwabi (@kwabi28) October 8, 2021
11.
i like steve harvey’s stylist idc what y’all say https://t.co/NJTaiEshI2
— Rodney Carmichael (@rodneyology) October 8, 2021
12.
Mans out here looking like pic.twitter.com/MhKhINjtjW
— 18litres (@niibiCFC_) October 9, 2021
13.
Hold up guys i got it.. pic.twitter.com/GlXWJkZIg6
— Kev London (@CocaineLondon) October 9, 2021
14.
Poison Harvey
“What yo ass say, Batman? Yo ass enchanted by these flowers?” pic.twitter.com/9mXmztWNVr
— The Life-Saving Vaccine is FREE (@Bert_MU) October 9, 2021
Okay. We lost it with this one.
15.
“I got a riddle fo yo ass, Batman!!” https://t.co/SWyhwu4m0F
— IchiHO (@Mr_DePHInition) October 9, 2021
Steve Harvey Drops All-Green Outfit Pic, Twitter Reacts As One Can Expect was originally published on hiphopwired.com
