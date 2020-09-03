CLOSE
HomeNews

Steve Nash Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach, NBA Twitter Reacts In Mark Jackson

Posted September 3, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Harry How / Getty

If you said you saw this coming, we’re going to call you a liar. NBA legend Steve Nash is the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, and Twitter has been reacting ever since the news dropped.

ESPN reporter Steve Wojnarowski came through with the news from deep. “Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash has signed a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN,” he tweeted Thursday (Sept. 30 morning.

Considering names like Mark Jackson, Tyronn Lue and Sam Cassell are available, landing on Nash has left many perplexed. A surely chunky four-year contract off no coaching experience is quite the finesse.

The Nets confirmed the move so you know that it’s real.

It seems the Nets had their sites on Nash for a while.

But considering the aforementioned coaching talent out there, particularly Mark Jackson, a homegrown NYC point guard, Twitter is asking all types of questions. Peep some of them, along with the usual slander and armchair general managing, below.

Steve Nash Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach, NBA Twitter Reacts In Mark Jackson  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Stephen A. Smith is reacting…

2.

3.

4.

5.

6. There’s that.

7.

8.

9. Facts.

10.

11.

12.

13. It all makes sense now.

More evidence. 

Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 3 days ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close