CLOSE
HomeNews

Stoner Twitter Has Obama Runtz Trending, Folks Searching For Mythical Cannabis Strain

Posted May 20, 2020

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy meets with U.S. President Barack Obama

Source: Oscar Gonzalez/WENN.com / WENN


Of all the topics to trend on Twitter, few would have expected that President Barack Obama would be connected to a cannabis-related topic of discussion. A video of a young person claiming they encountered someone selling “Obama Runtz” has gone viral on the social media network and has inspired laughs and even some praise for 44.

The video went viral after Twitter user @MoolLifeMb shared a video of the person, presumably walking around New Orleans or Atlanta, and then shared what has become quite a moment as a result.

“A n*gga walking around Magnolia talking about he got Obama Runtz. I ain’t never heard of no Obama Runtz a day in life, and I ain’t even know Obama condone sh*t like that,” the person says in a thick southern accent.

The person continues, “And got on a fat ass 4PF chain, I don’t know if he Lil Baby big homie or what.”

For those unaware, 4PF (Four Pockets Full) is the name of Lil Baby’s label and streetwear line. According to comments below the video, the person in the video is a woman named Kayla but we’re unable to confirm.

According to Leafly, the Runtz strain is from Berner’s Cookies lineup and is a combination of the Zkittlez and Gelato strains.

Because of the popularity of the strain, bogus versions of Runtz have flooded the street-level market in droves and the Runtz strain name has also been tied to the rash of poorly manufactured cannabis concentrate cartridges that nearly upended that portion of the industry last year.

Across Twitter, folks are having a good laugh over the clip and even claiming they “got that gas” while others are missing the joke as Obama Runtz is trending under politics. We’ve got the best of the Twitter reactions below.

Photo: WENN

Stoner Twitter Has Obama Runtz Trending, Folks Searching For Mythical Cannabis Strain  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 hours ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 week ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close