CLOSE
HomeNews

Stranded Japanese Rapper Shiba Dogg Inspired By Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Spits Freestyle [VIDEO]

Posted November 5, 2019

Ryo Muranaka, better known as Japanese rapper Shiba Dogg, went viral for selling all of his belongings in Japan to buy a one way plane ticket to fly 6,000 miles to Cleveland with the goal of meeting and making music with his musical inspiration, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

His dream didn’t pan out initially as he hope as he found himself alone and broke after he was robbed while he was in search of the Bone Thugs members around Cleveland. Luckily for him, local activists James Norton and Kwas Bibbs stepped into help and were able to link him with Layzie Bone who briefly put him up in a hotel.

Fox 8 Cleveland caught up with Bizzy Bone and Krayzie Bone to get their take on Shiba Dogg:

“I’ll get the man a ticket to get back home…I’m putting my hands out there on behalf of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony to say we do care. And we just want to help the kid, and we appreciate him coming to see us.” – Bizzy Bone

Krayzie Bone related Muranaka’s attempt to Bone Thugs’ own as they purchased one way tickets to Los Angeles in hopes to get their music to Easy-E.

Radio personality Sam Sylk of 93.1 WZAK caught up with Shiba and had him spit a freestyle. We took to Google translate and discovered he isn’t mumble rapping, but it seems the Japanese to English translation of the lyrics are:

“Go legend, go legend. A legend in my home. Amex, platinum and gold…”

Watch the video above.

RELATED: Japanese Rapper’s Hip Hop Heroes Step Up To Help After He Ends Up Stranded In Cleveland

RELATED: Bone Thugs Fan From Japan Performs In Lakewood

RELATED: Voices: Is Wiz Khalifa The 6th Member Of Bone Thugs N Harmony? [Video]

Stranded Japanese Rapper Shiba Dogg Inspired By Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Spits Freestyle [VIDEO]  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Pursuit Of A Dream ‼️🇯🇵2🇺🇸

A post shared by Shiba dogg one (@officialshibadoggone) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

When The 🖤 Is Real

A post shared by Shiba dogg one (@officialshibadoggone) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

#japan 2 #clevelandohio E.1999 ☠️ #bonethugsnharmony

A post shared by Shiba dogg one (@officialshibadoggone) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

#CLEVELAND 🖤

A post shared by Shiba dogg one (@officialshibadoggone) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

#FREEDOM 🙏

A post shared by Shiba dogg one (@officialshibadoggone) on

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close