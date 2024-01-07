Stunning and Ugly Fashion From the 81st Golden Globe Awards

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton is the first awards show of the year officially kicking off the 2023 awards season with stunning and ugly red-carpet fashion! From Jennifer Lopez to Oprah Winfrey the biggest names in Hollywood hit the red carpet for this year’s awards show so it was only right we shared the red carpet moments everyone is talking about!
Check out the stunning and ugly fashion that hit the red carpet at the 81st Golden Globe Awards
1. Janelle JamesSource:Getty
Janelle James attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Monsoori
2. Margo RobbieSource:Getty
Margo Robbie attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton wearing Giorgio Armani
3. Lenny KravitzSource:Getty
Lenny Kravitz attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Alexander McQueen
4. Taylor SwiftSource:Getty
Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Gucci
5. Jo KoySource:Getty
Jo Koy attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton
6. Rosamund PikeSource:Getty
Rosamund Pike attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Christian Dior
7. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Balmain
8. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton
9. Jennifer AnistonSource:Getty
Jennifer Aniston attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton
10. Mario LopezSource:Getty
Mario Lopez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton
11. Fantasia BarrinoSource:Getty
Fantasia Barrino attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Dolce and Gabbana
12. Jennifer LopezSource:Getty
Jennifer Lopez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Nicole Felicia Couture
13. Skai JacksonSource:Getty
Skai Jackson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Jenny Packham
14. Oprah WinfreySource:Getty
Oprah Winfrey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Louis Vuitton
15. Danielle BrooksSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Moschino
16. Meryl StreepSource:Getty
Meryl Streep attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Valentino
17. Billie EilishSource:Getty
Billie Eilish attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Willy Chavarria
18. Carey MulliganSource:Getty
Carey Mulligan attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Schiaparelli
19. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton
20. Julia GarnerSource:Getty
Julia Garner attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Gucci
21. Chris PerfettiSource:Getty
Chris Perfetti arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel
22. Ayo EdebiriSource:Getty
Ayo Edebiri attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Prada
23. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Rodarte
24. Helen MirrenSource:Getty
Helen Mirren attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton
25. Ali WongSource:Getty
Ali Wong arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton
26. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Issa Rae attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Pamella Roland
27. Selena GomezSource:Getty
Selena Gomez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Armani Prive
28. 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Heidi Klum attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton wearing Sophie Couture
29. Angela BassettSource:Getty
Angela Bassett attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton