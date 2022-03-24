LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

And while we await what is shaping up to be a legendary performance from Queen Bey, we can’t help but to reminisce on all the times she’s graced our TV screens at the Oscar’s with her effortless beauty and style, giving us fashion envy that we still feel years later. So while we await one of the biggest nights in entertainment, let’s revisit all the times Beyoncé gave us fashion goals at the Academy Awards.

Style Gallery: Beyoncé At The Oscars Over The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. 2005 Oscars Red Carpet Source:Getty In 2005, the beautiful singer and actress Beyonce arrived at the 77th Annual Academy Awards looking gorgeous in a black velvet Atelier Versace gown and dazzling diamond earrings that dangled from her ears. She wore her hair in a 2005 classic bouffant and looked stunning as she made her way down the carpet for the annual event.

2. 2005 “Learn to Be Lonely” Oscars Performance Source:Getty That same year, Beyoncé took the stage decked out in diamonds to sing a beautiful retention of “Learn to Be Lonely” from Phantom of the Opera and looked absolutely stunning in this black gown.

3. 2005 “Believe” Performance Source:Getty Also that year, Beyoncé took the stage with Josh Groban to perform the Best Song nominee “Believe” from “The Polar Express.”

4. 2007 Oscars Red Carpet Source:Getty In 2007, the beautiful actress and singer arrived at the annual awards show donning this gorgeous light green shoulder gown that featured a thigh-high slit and looked stunning as she turned heads on the carpet.

5. 2007 “Dreamgirls” Oscars Performance Source:Getty In 2007, Beyoncé was joined on stage with her Dreamgirls costars, Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose, as they performed a medley of the film’s nominated singles, including “Listen” and “Dreamgirls.”

6. 2009 Oscars Red Carpet Source:Getty In 2009, Beyoncé looked stunning on the red carpet in a fitted black-and-gold brocade gown. Here, she wore her hair in a slicked back, low ponytail and looked flawless as she attended the annual show.

7. 2009 Musical Oscars Performance Source:Getty Also that year, Beyoncé joined host Hugh Jackman for a medley that paid tribute to musicals like High School Musical, Mamma Mia! and Hairspray.