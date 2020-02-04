CLOSE
Style Gram (2/1-2/8): Celebs Slaying In These Internet Streets

Posted February 4, 2020

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B may be enemies, but they both seem to be cooking up new music and luring us in with lewks. Red hair, slimmer frames, it’s time for music and fashion is the gateway. The rap stars aren’t the only ladies in these Instagram streets. Leona Lewis popped up on our timelines in a mauve robe paired with jeans while Beyonce kept is chic is a green suit at the Super Bowl. La La served us roses and texture in a turtle neck dress that showed off her thick legs. And Gabrielle Union is teasing looks from her new NY&Co collection.

In need of some style inspiration? See how these celebs slayed on the gram this week…

1. Nicki Minaj

2. Beyonce

3. La La

View this post on Instagram

Miami Mami 🌸🌺🌹🌷

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

4. Ari

5. Meg Thee Stallion

View this post on Instagram

Bag getting bigger ass getting thicker 💰

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

6. Leona Lewis

View this post on Instagram

Views for days @themayfairlv ✨

A post shared by Leona Lewis 🎼 (@leonalewis) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

i look like my mama #babytrini

A post shared by @ saweetie on

8. Gabrielle Union

9. Cardi B

View this post on Instagram

LA BEBE MILK!

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

10. B Simone

11. Milan

12. Yandy Smith-Harris

13.

14.

15.

16.

