Style Gram (2/16- 2/22): Celebs Slaying In These Instagram Streets

Posted February 20, 2020

This week in these style streets…

Saweetie is coming out high-stepping in her stilettos this week, giving us looks from New York to Milan. The Icy rapper is currently overseas, but before she hopped on a flight, she blessed the ‘gram with this Gucci down to the socks ensemble.

Yara Shahidi also hopped a flight to London, where she is serving looks in gold at Gucci. Teyana Taylor kept it fashionably frugal and gave us bawdy in a sexy midi from Pretty Little Thing. Kim Kardashian gave us futuristic vibes while Kanye ate KFC and Normani, well… keep scrolling to see the slay!

1. Saweetie

which mood r u?

2. Yara Shahidi

Xx Italia

3. Teyana Taylor

4. Kim Kardashian

JPG & KFC

5. Tracee Ellis Ross

6. Alonzo Arnold

7. Draya

• Peng Ting in the Bahamas @fashionnova #ad

8. Normani

