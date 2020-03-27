Style ‘Gram (3/22- 3/29): Celebs Slaying Out In These Instagram Streets

We may be in the midst of an unprecedented American health crisis, and limited to the confines of our home, but Black women continue to slay even if it’s in the living room. Our favorite celebrities are still getting fabulous to sit inside. See who’s killing it these Instagram streets.
1. Ju Ju
Ju Ju celebrated her birthday this week in this a flowing gingham print maxi dress.
2. Christina Milian
Christina Milian is on her quarantine and chill vibes in this sweatsuit
3. Milano
Milano Di Rogue is pregnant and pretty while shopping for strollers in a satin green mini dress with matching robe.
4. Dreezy
Rapper Dreezy gave us sex appeal in this chocolate latex two-piece crop top and pant.
5. Ari
It doesn’t matter if there’s a quarantine, Ari’s hair, nails and clothes are always fleek. Sis is slaying in this paisley print two-piece from Fashion Nova.
6. Draya
Draya is keeping it sexy and stylish at home in this leather look.