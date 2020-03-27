CLOSE
Style 'Gram (3/22- 3/29): Celebs Slaying Out In These Instagram Streets

Posted 5 hours ago

We may be in the midst of an unprecedented American health crisis, and limited to the confines of our home, but Black women continue to slay even if it’s in the living room. Our favorite celebrities are still getting fabulous to sit inside. See who’s killing it these Instagram streets.

1. Ju Ju

View this post on Instagram

Thank you all for the Birthday Wishes ❤️

A post shared by Juju (@iamjuju_) on

Ju Ju celebrated her birthday this week in this a flowing gingham print maxi dress.

2. Christina Milian

View this post on Instagram

No Excuses. ☑️🏃🏽‍♀️💨💨 #justdoit

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

Christina Milian is on her quarantine and chill vibes in this sweatsuit

3. Milano

Milano Di Rogue is pregnant and pretty while shopping for strollers in a satin green mini dress with matching robe.

4. Dreezy

View this post on Instagram

Mocha Mami 💋

A post shared by BIG OG DREEZ💎 (@dreezy) on

Rapper Dreezy gave us sex appeal in this chocolate latex two-piece crop top and pant.

5. Ari

View this post on Instagram

Red on red. ❤️ @fashionnova FashionNovaPartner

A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

It doesn’t matter if there’s a quarantine, Ari’s hair, nails and clothes are always fleek. Sis is slaying in this paisley print two-piece from Fashion Nova.

6. Draya

View this post on Instagram

DRAYA™️ @fashionnova #ad

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Draya is keeping it sexy and stylish at home in this leather look.

