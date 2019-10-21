CLOSE
Suge Knight Signs Over Life Rights To Ray J, Twitter Salutes Vince Staples For Recognizing Game

Posted October 21, 2019

Back in 2015, Vince Staples unveiled what was then considered a wild theory that Ray J has contributed a great deal to Hip-Hop and Black culture. With the news that Suge Knight has signed over the rights to his life story to the R&B singer and businessman, Staples’ assessment doesn’t seem as far-fetched.

Sources close to the former Death Row Records boss tell TMZ … he’s signed over his life rights to Ray, with the expectation he’ll make the right decisions with Suge’s story and make some money for him and his family while he’s behind bars.

We’re told Knight’s been friends with Ray J for decades and trusts his business acumen and ability to choose the right projects for film, TV, book publications and more.

Our sources say a documentary on Suge and his famous record label is already being developed … as well as a project about Tupac Shakur and there are discussions of bringing Death Row back.

For what it’s worth, Ray J has proven that he’s got the savvy to bring prominence to the legacy of Knight as evidenced by his ventures in cannabis and technology. But what is really connecting with some fans is what Staples stated four years ago with Peter Rosenberg and Tyler, The Creator.

