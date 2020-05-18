CLOSE
Summer Walker Looks Unrecognizable In New IG Video, Sparking Plastic Surgery Rumors

Summer Walker has got the Internet streets talking!

This time it wasn’t about her being an empath or her anxiety. See, on Sunday, in the wake of her dropping new music, the 24-year-old singer posted a video of herself, showing off a face that made her look almost unrecognizable to her fans.

Take a look at her nose:

🖤 @nikita_dragun Dragun Mua

After seeing this video, she does look dramatically different than before. Here she is accepting her Best New Artist Awards at the 2019 Soul Train Awards:

2019 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty


 

 

Or this one:

Summer Walker

Source: Ro.Lexx / Interscope Geffen A&M


 

Granted, such a radical-looking change sparked folks to accuse her of getting plastic surgery. While this isn’t the first time fans have tried to drag her for going under the knife, which she has admitted to “being into” plastic surgery by getting her butt done, this particular video may be the product of some sorcery MUA skills.

Apparently, Nikita Dragun, the problematic makeup artist who is known for whittling down a nose with the tightest of precision, beat Walker’s face to the point of looking like Lil Kim’s little sister.

Take a look at Nikita’s own before and after and a video of her doing Summer’s makeup.

Look, whether she got a nose job or not, if she likes it, we love it. Black women have the right to do whatever they want with their bodies.

Here’s what Black Twitter had to say:

Summer Walker Looks Unrecognizable In New IG Video, Sparking Plastic Surgery Rumors  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

