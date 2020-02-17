SUPREME’s Spring 2020 Collection Includes Tupac Shakur Hologram Prints [Photos]

Hype Beasts are going to paint the town red as soon as winter makes an exit. SUPREME’s upcoming drop is filled to the brim with bulky logos and collaborations.

For streetwear enthusiasts the end of February is poised to be a feeding frenzy. The world’s most prominent brand in the sub-culture is prepping what seems to be one of the biggest releases. SUPREME’s spring summer 2020 collection sticks to the script with staples including hooded sweatshirts, t-shirts and some pieces that seemingly comes out of left field.

Included in the mix is a top with the Tupac Hologram from the three-dimensional image’s memorable debut at the 2012 Coachella concert. This design finds Pac sporting his signature sagging jeans while SUPREME is found on the trim of his boxers. The official reveal on Instagram naturally caused a frenzy with fans.

As expected SUPREME has partnered with other lifestyle brands to give their gear a point of difference. Their take on the New Era baseball jacket finds all the MLB team logos spread out on the left side of the garment. Additionally the classic Vanson leather biker coat gets a modern update with a perforated shell.

Lastly SUPREME hits us with some random selections in an effort to keep the hype going. This means you too can eat branded Oreo cookies while you catch a vibe on an all red lawn chair. The SUPREME spring summer 2020 collection will be available starting February 20 in their NY, LA, SF, London and Paris stores and February 22nd in Japan. You can see some of the clothing pieces below.

Photos: SUPREME

