Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ A King Family Member Dies and More

1. Haiti-An Island of Violence and Despair Source:Getty Haiti-An Island of Violence and Despair What You Need to Know: The island nation of Haiti reached a new level of urgency as violence continues to escalate. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Kingston, Jamaica Monday for an emergency meeting of Caribbean and African leaders on the growing crisis in Haiti. In addition to Blinken’s participation, President Biden approved the removal of non-essential U.S. embassy employees out of the country. Senior Biden officials are in contact with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry who is in Puerto Rico after fleeing his country. Reports indicate Americans are not assisting him in any effort to return to Haiti, but they are trying to facilitate a political transition. Reports indicate the discussions in Kingston are focusing on a multi-national security force that will be led by the country of Kenya, perhaps to expedite a political transition.

2. Rest In Power to the Queen of Kings Source:Getty Rest In Power to the Queen of Kings WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Naomi Barber King, a civil rights activist and prominent figure in the movement, who was married to the younger brother of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has passed away at age 92. King’s passing occurred in Atlanta on Thursday, as confirmed by family members who issued a statement through the A.D. King Foundation. Naomi King, often referred to as the “Butterfly Queen,” was a beacon of hope and a pillar of strength within the civil rights community. Born in Dothan, Alabama, in 1931, she rose to prominence through her unwavering commitment to social justice and her steadfast support for her husband, the late Rev. Alfred Daniel Williams King. Throughout her life, King championed causes aimed at empowering youth and women and advancing strategies for nonviolent social change. In May 2008, she founded the A.D. King Foundation, dedicated to these principles and continuing the legacy of her late husband. In 2014, King authored a memoir entitled “A.D. and ML King: Two Brothers Who Dared to Dream,” enshrining the sacred relationship of brotherhood between two powerful men in civil rights history.

3. Life’s Essential 8™ – How to Eat Better Source:Getty Life’s Essential 8™ – How to Eat Better What You Need to Know: Create a Healthy Eating Pattern -Enjoy vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts, plant-based proteins, lean animal proteins, skinless poultry, fish and seafood.

-Limit sweetened drinks, alcohol, sodium, red and processed meats, refined carbohydrates like added sugars and processed grain foods, full-fat dairy products, highly processed foods, tropical oils like coconut and palm.

-Avoid trans-fat and partially hydrogenated oils (found in some commercial baked goods and fried foods). -Make smart choices and swaps to build an overall healthy eating style. Watch calories and eat smaller portions. Read Nutrition Labels

Learning how to read and understand food labels can help you make healthier choices. When you have more than one choice, compare nutrition facts. Choose products with lower amounts of sodium, saturated fat and added sugars.

4. Black Teachers Less Likely to Identify Black Boys With Learning Disabilities Source:Getty Black Teachers Less Likely to Identify Black Boys With Learning Disabilities WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: According to a new study, Black boys are less likely to be identified as special needs if they have a Black teacher. “Our findings add to the growing body of evidence that having access to Black teachers matters to Black children’s educational journeys,” said Cassandra Hart, a professor of education at the University of California, Davis, and co-author of the study. Researchers looked at the likelihood of Black children being referred either to gifted services or to special education services, and if having a Black teacher impacts the results. Previous research found that Black students are over-represented in special education and under-achieving in terms of academic attainment and behavior policies. The latest study used data from North Carolina on over half a million observations of Black children in grades one to four and their assigned teachers. They found little difference in the likelihood of Black children being referred to gifted services, but Black children (especially boys) who were Black boys were almost a fifth (18%) less likely to be identified with a learning disability if they had a Black teacher.