Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ No Justice For Just Us, HBCU Students Combat Fires & Build Legacy

TOP NEWS STORIES #WHATYOUNEEDTOKNOW Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Sybil’s Birthday Shoutouts
Lil Kim, 49
Cassie Davis, 59 (Ella Payne on House of Payne)
Giorgio Armani, 89 (Designer)
Alessia Cara, 27
Lisa Rinna, 60
Nadya Suleman, 48 (Octomom)
REMEMBERING
John Quincy Adams (6th US President wo died in 1848)
Leon Spinks (Former Heavyweight Champion boxer who died in 2021)
Bonnie Pointer (Pointer Sister singer who died in 2020)
2. No Justice For Just Us…Source:Getty
What You Need to Know:
The last three survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre were denied restitution in a ruling handed down Friday. Tulsa County District Court Judge Caroline Wall dismissed with prejudice the lawsuit that was filed against the City of Tulsa and others in an effort to obtain legal justice for the survivors of the racist attack and the Black Tulsa community.
The plaintiffs are survivors of the attack on the Black community that was destroyed in 1921, 109-year-old Mrs. Viola Fletcher, 108-year-old Mrs. Lessie Bennigfield Randle, and 102-year-old Mr.Hughes Van Ellis, Sr. In the lawsuit filed in 2020, the elders argued that the damage inflicted during the massacre was a “public nuisance” from the start and were seeking relief from that nuisance as well as to “recover for unjust enrichment” others have gained from the “exploitation of the massacre.” The survivors were locked in a years-long court battle against the City of Tulsa and other groups and officials over the opportunities taken from them when the city’s Greenwood neighborhood was burned to the ground in 1921.
4. HBCU Students Combat Blazes and Build LegacySource:Getty
HBCU Students Combat Blazes and Build Legacy
WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY
What You Need to Know:
A partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) opens the eyes of students of color who never pictured themselves fighting forest fires.
The on-site fire academy is part of the 1890 Land Grant Institution Wildland Fire Consortium, a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and a cluster of HBCUs comprised of Florida A&M University, Southern University in Louisiana, Tuskegee University, and Alabama A&M University.
5. Dry Eyes and How to Defeat ThemSource:Getty
Dry Eyes and How to Defeat Them
What You Need to Know:
Dry eye disease occurs due to a reduction in tear quantity and quality. Not only is dry eye disease a frustrating battle, but it can also affect your vision. Dry eyes cause redness, watery eyes, blurred vision, and light sensitivity. Allergies, heavy computer use, or medical conditions can cause dry eyes. Therefore, knowing the cause can help you treat and prevent the condition or, at the very least, manage it.
Here are five natural ways to manage your dry eyes at home.
Limit screen time – dry eyes are the most common reason behind digital eye strain. On average, a person blinks 12 times per minute, but we only blink five times while using our computers. As a result, our wide-open eyes are more prone to dryness, experiencing eye strain, developing headaches, and irritation. Try practicing the 20-20-20 rule, which allows your eyes time and space away from the screen.
6. No Case Brought Against Officer Who Fatally Shot Rodrick Brooks, One Year LaterSource:Getty
No Case Brought Against Officer Who Fatally Shot Rodrick Brooks, One Year Later
WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE
What You Need to Know:
Roderick Brooks, a 47-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by Sergeant Garrett Hardin in Harris County, Texas after he allegedly stole detergent from a dollar store on July 8, 2022.
One year later, Harris County District Attorney’s Office still has not sent the case to a grand jury. “It should not have taken this long for the case to go to the grand jury regardless if you were prepared for the trial and trying to get the right grand jury,” said Sadiyah Evangelista Karriem, an attorney for Brooks’ family.
7. 3 Steps to Take Before You Start InvestingSource:Getty
3 Steps to Take Before You Start Investing
WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY CATRINA M. CRAFT, CPA
What You Need to Know:
Investing in the market is what allows many people to achieve their biggest goals, such as purchasing a house, sending their child to college, and being able to retire. Yet, some people put their money into stocks before they’re ready.
To achieve the benefits of long-term investing you should take these three steps first.
1. Establish goals
Before you put your money in the market, it’s essential to articulate what you’re trying to achieve. That’s mainly because different goals have different time horizons. You may want to buy a house, for example, long before you hope to retire.
2. Understand your budget and behavior
Research shows investors who keep their money in the market and save consistently are the most rewarded. To be able to do this, you’ll want to make sure you have a good handle on your income, expenses, and spending.
3. Build an emergency fund
If you put your money in the market before you have a sufficient emergency fund, you risk disrupting your investing if you’re hit with a job loss or unexpected expense.
Most experts agree you want three to six months of your expenses salted away, but the bigger the cushion the better.