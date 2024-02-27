Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ President Biden, RIP Eric Mays, and More

Rozonda “Chili” Thomas, 53 (TLC)

James Worthy, 63

Ziwi, 32

Chelsea Clinton, 44 (Former first daughter)

JWoww, 39 (Jersey Shore)

REMEMBERING

Elizabeth Taylor (1932-2011)

Marian Anderson (1897-1993)

Constantine The Great (Roman Emperor who introduced financial, administrative, military and social reforms in government 0272-0337)

1. Ground Hog Day….Again Source:Getty Ground Hog Day….Again What You Need to Know: The budget funding can being kicked down the road is slowing down as the first of two deadlines is days away. This, as members of the House of Representatives are still on vacation. President Joe Biden called the top leaders of each party in the Senate and House to the White House to “discuss the urgency” of passing a government funding bill before the current plan expires late Friday night, March 1.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) were summoned to the White House meet with the President along with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). They are also expected to address the foreign aid legislation for Ukraine and Israel. If leaders can’t reach an agreement, about one-third of the federal government will shutdown midnight Friday/Saturday morning. The departments and agencies affected include Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation and Veterans Affairs.

2. R.I.P to the Firecracker of Flint, Councilman Eric Mays Source:Getty R.I.P to the Firecracker of Flint, Councilman Eric Mays WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Eric Mays, a longtime city councilman in Flint, Michigan, passed away over the weekend at the age of 65, leaving behind a legacy marked by both controversy and advocacy. Mays, who served as the council’s president and represented the 1st Ward, was known for his no-nonsense behavior and unwavering dedication to his constituents. Mays rose to prominence in Flint politics in 2013, winning by a narrow margin over his opponent. He quickly established himself as a vocal critic of the city’s administration, particularly during the Flint water crisis, where he was among the first elected officials to raise concerns about water quality issues stemming from the city’s switch to the Flint River as its water source.

3. What You Need to Know About Dementia Source:Getty What You Need to Know About Dementia What You Need to Know: Dementia is not a specific disease but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. What are symptoms of Dementia?

Symptoms include forgetfulness, limited social skills, and thinking abilities so impaired that it interferes with daily functioning. People may experience:

-Cognitive: mental decline, confusion in the evening hours, disorientation, inability to speak or understand language, making things up, mental confusion, or inability to recognize common things

-Behavioral: irritability, personality changes, restlessness, lack of restraint, or wandering and getting lost

-Mood: anxiety, loneliness, mood swings, or nervousness

-Psychological: depression, hallucination, or paranoia

4. Black History is NOW! First Black Woman to Compete in U.S. Open Women’s Polo Championship Black History is NOW! First Black Woman to Compete in U.S. Open Women’s Polo Championship

WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: ReShariah Harris, a 25-year-old Black woman from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, has made U.S. Equestrian history by becoming the first Black woman to compete in the U.S. Open Women’s Polo Championship. “It’s still very weird to me,” Harris said, “but I’m learning to embrace it and use it to help other people break barriers into the sport.” Polo is one of the world’s oldest known sports and has been dominated by White athletes of wealthy backgrounds. Harris said she’s used to being the “first” or “only” when it comes to polo. “I was either the only girl or then when I left my team in high school to play in college, I was the only Black person period,” Harris said. Harris got her start in horseback riding at 8 years old, when her mother stumbled upon the Work to Ride program in Philadelphia. “My mom and my younger brother, we all got lost in the park, made a wrong turn and we found the program,” Harris said. “My mom just saw other Black kids riding, and she was like, ‘OK, how can I get my kids involved in this?’”