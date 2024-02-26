The post Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Trump Indicted ‘For Blacks’ and More appeared first on Black America Web.

1. “I’m Being Indicted for You, the Black Population” Source:Getty “I’m Being Indicted for You, the Black Population” What You Need to Know: In a speech before the Black Conservative Federation, Donald Trump suggested he is being discriminated against in much the same way Black people are discriminated against in the United States. On the eve of the South Carolina Republican Primary election, the former president told the Black conservatives that Black people identify with him because of his legal issues. The Associated Press reported on the front runner. “I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing,” Trump told a black-tie event for Black conservatives in South Carolina ahead of Saturday’s Republican primary. “And a lot of people said that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing but possibly, maybe, there’s something.”

2. Nikki Haley Goes “Dreamgirl” in Latest Loss Source:Getty Nikki Haley Goes “Dreamgirl” in Latest Loss What You Need to Know: As expected and as polls indicated, Donald Trump won the South Carolina Republican primary election. The 30-point blow out did not happen, but the former president still won the home state of opponent Nikki Haley, where she was governor, twice. With almost sixty percent of the vote (59.8%) for Trump, to Haley’s almost forty percent (39.5%), the Trump campaign believes he has solidified his march toward the Republican nomination. However, as Trump shifts his attention to President Biden and the general election, Nikki Haley’s results are showing weaknesses in the Trump campaign and the Republican Party. While Donald Trump focused on the November election, not even mentioning Haley in his victory speech Saturday, the former governor acknowledged the Trump win as she warmed up her own version of the “Dreamgirls” hit song,

“And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going.”

3. What is Crohn’s Disease? Source:Getty What is Crohn’s Disease? What You Need to Know: Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory bowel disease caused by inflammation in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. It’s characterized by abdominal pain, cramps, bloody stool, diarrhea, and weight loss. Crohn’s disease most commonly occurs in the small intestine and the colon, and can affect any part of the GI tract, from the mouth to the anus. It can involve some parts of the GI tract and skip other parts. Crohn’s disease belongs to a group of conditions known as inflammatory bowel diseases, or IBD. It is named after Dr. Burrill B. Crohn, who first described the disease in 1932 along with his colleagues, Dr. Leon Ginzburg and Dr. Gordon D. Oppenheimer. Crohn’s disease, along with ulcerative colitis, are the two most common inflammatory bowel diseases.

4. Texas Judge Rules CROWN Act Does Not Cover Hair Length Source:Getty Texas Judge Rules CROWN Act Does Not Cover Hair Length WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: In September 2023, “What You Need To Know” reported on the story of Darryl George, who was a junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas. The then 17-year-old, who is Black, was placed on in-school suspension for wearing his loc’d hair in a ponytail. Days before the punishment, Texas’ CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) went into effect, banning discriminatory practices against natural hair texture and styles like braids, locs, twists, and knots in the workplace and at school. The school claimed that the suspension was based on the length and not the hairstyle, although his locs were wrapped and tucked above his ears and neck. Darryl was also in jeopardy of being placed in an alternative education program if he didn’t cut his hair.